'Murder, not accident': Rahul Gandhi on Delhi biker's death after falling into pit

New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday termed the death of a 25-year-old motorcyclist in west Delhi a "murder", alleging that an "epidemic of greed and negligence" has claimed another young life after the man fell into a pit dug by the Delhi Jal Board in Janakpuri area.

The deceased has been identified as Kamal Bhayani, a resident of Kailashpuri, who worked at the call centre of a private bank.

In a post in Hindi on X, Gandhi said, "The epidemic of greed and negligence plaguing India has claimed another young life today. A son, a dream, the entire world of his parents -- all shattered in an instant." "This is not an accident. It is murder. The killer is the government that runs away from accountability. The real culprit is not the road, but the irresponsible authority. Because here, no resignations happen, no punishments are meted out and no one's conscience awakens," the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said.

Referring to other incidents, Gandhi said, "Indore's poisoned water, the road in Noida that took Yuvraj's life, collapsing bridges, colliding trains, suffocating pollution.... #TINA. There Is No Accountability. Until there is accountability, one after another will continue to fall victim to the epidemic of greed." According to the Delhi Police, a woman called the police control room around 8 am to report that a man was lying inside a pit about 15 feet deep and was not moving.

"A police team immediately rushed to the spot. A pit had been dug by the Delhi Jal Board, into which Kamal Bhayani fell and unfortunately died," Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Darade Sharad Bhaskar said.

A preliminary investigation suggests that the pit was part of a DJB construction site and was barricaded, a senior police officer said.

The family said they searched for Kamal throughout the night and were informed around 8 am about his body being found in the pit.

Delhi Urban Development minister Ashish Sood said the Delhi government has ordered a probe into the incident. PTI ASK AKY