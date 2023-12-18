'Murder of democracy': Oppn slams govt over MPs' suspension, says it wants to pass bills without debate

New Delhi, Dec 18 (PTI) Terming the suspension of MPs as "murder of democracy", the opposition on Monday alleged that the government wants an "opposition-less" Parliament to "bulldoze" important legislations through without debate.

In an unprecedented development, 78 opposition leaders, including Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, T R Baalu, Jairam Ramesh and Kalyan Banerjee, were suspended from the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha for disrupting proceedings by waving placards and raising slogans.

Monday's action has taken the total number of MPs suspended from the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha to 93, with 92 being suspended since Thursday. AAP member Sanjay Singh was suspended as a Rajya Sabha member from July 24.

The suspended MPs also protested on the stairs at the entrance of the new Parliament building.

The Congress alleged that an "extreme level of dictatorship" was in place and the government wants to "bulldoze" important legislations through without any debate.

The opposition party also called the move an "extension of the Gujarat assembly" in Parliament, an apparent swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi who was earlier the chief minister of the state.

Soon after the suspension of MPs, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said all democratic norms have been thrown into the dustbin by this "autocratic" government and it has shown zero accountability towards Parliament.

"First, intruders attacked Parliament. Then Modi government attacking Parliament and democracy. All democratic norms are being thrown into the dustbin by an autocratic Modi government by suspending 47 MPs," he said in a post on X.

"With an opposition-less Parliament, the Modi government can now bulldoze important pending legislations, crush any dissent, without any debate," Kharge, who is also the leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, said.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said not only in the Lok Sabha, but today there was a "bloodbath in the Rajya Sabha too with 45 INDIA party MPs getting suspended for demanding a statement by the home minister (Amit Shah) on the December 13th security breach, and for demanding that the Leader of the Opposition be allowed to speak".

"Incidentally, I too figure in this Roll of Honour - for the first time in my parliamentary career of 19 years," he said and added that "this is Murder of Democracy in India (MODI) at work!".

"Tanashahi ka Doosra Naam ModiShahi hai- democracy has been suspended!" Ramesh said in another post.

Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, who was also suspended for creating uproar in the Lok Sabha, said, "It is important to take the opposition along while running the House...but today's government has reached the extreme level of dictatorship. They are wielding the stick of 'bahubalis' (musclemen). They have suspended everybody." Congress deputy leader in Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi said, "This is a process for trampling upon the fundamental rights of the people by running a bulldozer over opposition power".

RJD MP Manoj Jha slammed the government, saying in today's "dark period of democracy", suspension is a badge of honour. "What for? Because we are asking for an official statement (from the home minister)?" he asked.

"Congratulations to Modi ji on an opposition-mukt Parliament," Jha added.

TMC MP Sougata Ray, who has also been suspended, said this was against democracy and he protests this. "This shouldn't have been done. We were demanding the suspension of BJP MP (Pratap Simha), but they instead suspended us," he said.

Opposition parties have slammed the suspensions, noting that no action has been taken against BJP MP Prathap Simha, who facilitated the passes of two accused who carried smoke cannisters with them, while their members have been suspended for raising the issue.

JD(U) MP Kaushalendra Kumar said the BJP-led central government is trying to suspend as many MPs as they can, so that more bills could be passed.

BSP MP Ritesh Pandey said it is very unfortunate whenever an MP is suspended from the Parliament. "I feel that a constructive discussion cannot take place inside the House without an opposition," he said.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi said so many opposition MPs have been suspended and this is "dictatorship".

Congress leader K C Venugopal said Parliament has now become a place for suspensions not for discussion and debates. "With this attitude, they are ruining India's reputation abroad. India's goodwill comes from its 70-year-long track record as a robust democracy. With every such assault, they are putting us in the league of authoritarian regimes with dysfunctional legislatures and an overbearing executive," he said.

"We take it as a badge of honour to be suspended from Parliament at the hands of a fascist regime," Venugopal said. "Why stop at 92? Why don't you score a century in style?".

In the Lok Sabha, 33 members, including floor leaders of the Congress and the DMK - the two large parties in the opposition, were suspended as members for unruly behaviour while demanding a statement from Home Minister Shah over the breach in Parliament security on December 13, when two protesters jumped into the lower house chamber and opened smoke cans.

The Rajya Sabha also witnessed similar action with the suspension of 45 members, who were calling for the resignation of the Home Minister over the Parliament security breach issue.

On Thursday, the Lok Sabha had suspended 13 members for the remaining part of the Winter Session for waving placards and disrupting proceedings. TMC member Derek O’brien was suspended from the Rajya Sabha for the remainder of the Winter session for unruly behaviour. PTI ASK SKC ASK SKC ANB ANB