Murder of retired IAF personnel in Ghaziabad orchestrated by sons: Police

Ghaziabad (UP), Jan 1 (PTI) Five days after a retired Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel was gunned down, police on Thursday claimed that the murder was orchestrated by the man's sons, who hired contract killers, including a Uttar Pradesh cop.

The victim, Yogesh (58), a retired IAF employee and a native of Baghpat district, was shot dead by two bike-borne assailants on December 26 while returning to his residence in Ashok Vihar Colony in the Loni area, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) of Loni Siddhartha Gautam said.

Police said Yogesh had been trying to get his house vacated by his sons, following which they allegedly plotted his murder out of greed for the property.

The sons allegedly hired a neighbour, Arvind (32), as a contract killer. Arvind, along with his brother-in-law Naveen, a constable posted in Kaushambi district, carried out the shooting, police said.

"During interrogation, Arvind confessed that he and Naveen fired two shots at Yogesh, causing his death," the ACP said.

Arvind was arrested on Wednesday evening and produced before the chief judicial magistrate's court in Ghaziabad on Thursday, which remanded him to 14 days' judicial custody, police said.

A .315 bore country-made pistol, two live cartridges and used cartridges were recovered from his possession, police added.

The constable Naveen and the two sons of the victim are absconding and efforts are on to arrest them. Further investigation is underway, they said. PTI COR CDN OZ OZ