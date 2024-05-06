Murder of trader's son: BJP MLA questions Noida Police's role, urges UP govt for probe

Noida, May 6 (PTI) BJP leader and Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh on Monday raised concerns over police laxity in the murder case of a local businessman's son and urged the Uttar Pradesh government for a high-level probe into the matter.

In a letter to the principal secretary of the UP Home Department, which functions directly under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Singh highlighted that the boy died due to the failure in taking appropriate action in the matter.

Kunal Sharma (14) was found dead along the Gang Canal in adjoining Bulandshahr district on Sunday, five days after he went missing from outside the restaurant run by his father Krishna Kumar Sharma in Greater Noida.

"The role of the local police has been under question since the beginning. The family members kept contacting the police station, but they could not get any satisfactory answer," the MLA wrote.

"It is to be informed that due to failure in taking appropriate action in the matter, the body of Kunal Sharma was found in the Gang Canal in Bulandshahr after five days," he said.

The BJP leader, in the letter, said that the public in the area is angry because of the incident and very serious allegations have been made against the police.

"Therefore, I would like that along with the arrest of the culprits, a high-level investigation into the entire incident, and strict action against the guilty policemen, would be necessary to restore confidence in the public," Singh added.

Meanwhile, as the matter escalated, the in-charge of the Beta 2 police station in Greater Noida was on Monday shunted and a departmental inquiry also initiated in the case.

Also, an explanation has been sought from the assistant commissioner of police of the area, officials said.

Sharma, who runs 'Shiva Da Dhaba', had lodged a missing person's complaint at the local Beta 2 police station on May 1 after a woman came to the eatery and called his son.

The police lodged an FIR under IPC section 363 (missing person) against unidentified person the same night and launched an investigation.

A CCTV footage also surfaced on social media that purportedly showed the boy walking to a car and sitting inside it without any person physically forcing him to do so. PTI KIS NB