Murder of VIP chief's father proves 'jungle raj' in Bihar: RJD MP Manoj Jha

New Delhi, July 16 (PTI) The murder of Vikassheel Insan Party (VIP) chief Mukesh Sahni's father has exposed the "chaotic situation" of law and order in Bihar, RJD leader Manoj Jha said on Tuesday and alleged that it proved there is "jungle raj" in the state.

Jitan Sahani, father of Mukesh Sahani, was allegedly found murdered at his ancestral home in Bihar's Darbhanga district, police said on Tuesday.

His body, with several stab injuries and cut marks on his chest and stomach, was found inside his room at his house in Biraul area this morning.

"The brutal murder of the father of VIP party chief Shri Mukesh Sahni ji has once again exposed the chaotic situation of law and order in Bihar. The government runs on the trust of the people and it is at zero index," Jha said in a post on X.

In a video statement, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Rajya Sabha MP expressed his condolences and slammed the Janata Dal (United)-led Bihar government over the incident.

"The day started with a bad news, may God give Mukesh ji and his family the strength to bear this loss..." he said.

"But this is a certificate for the JD(U)-BJP government, that there is no law and order. You can give any rhetorical statements, but the reality is that there are no districts from where such reports are not coming," he said.

The RJD leader said it shows that there is no government in Bihar and the people have lost faith in the state government, he said.

"Incidents of rape, murder and arson are being reported every day. It proves there is not even one per cent government.

"Is this is not jungle raj? A common citizen is not safe. I believe those in government, if they have any shame left, should quit," he said.