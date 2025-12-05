Murder over inter-caste relationship: One more accused detained, security provided to victim's family

Nanded (Maharashtra), Dec 5 (PTI) One more person was detained on Friday in the murder case of a 20-year-old man here over an inter-caste relationship, while police provided protection to his family and girlfriend.

Saksham Tate was allegedly murdered by the family members of his girlfriend Aanchal Mamiidwar last week.

One more person was detained in the case of Friday, said inspector Rameshwar Khanal of Itwara police station, without disclosing the name.

Two policemen will be stationed in four-hour shifts at Saksham's residence in Sanghsen Nagar ensuring round-the-clock security to his family, said inspector Khanal.

Several social organisations had demanded police protection for the Tate family and Aanchal.

Meanwhile, CCTV footage has strengthened the police's case as it shows one of Aanchal's brothers surveilling Saksham's house with a friend shortly before the murder, police sources said.

Saksham was killed on the evening of November 27 when a fight erupted between him and Aanchal's brother Himesh Mamidwar when he (Saksham) was standing with his friends in the old Ganj area of Nanded.

Himesh allegedly shot Saksham and then smashed a tile on his head, killing him on the spot. Himesh, his brother Sahil (25) and their father Gajanan Mamidwar (45) were arrested soon afterwards.

Police have so far arrested seven persons in the case.

After Saksham's murder, Aanchal married his corpse, claiming it would make their love "immortal", which made headlines. PTI COR KRK