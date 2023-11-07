Murder probe leads to busting of firearms supply racket

Nagpur, Nov 7 (PTI) Tehsil police in the city has arrested a firearms supplier and seized nine pistols and 84 live cartridges while probing the murder of a hotelier and property dealer, an official said on Tuesday.

Jamil Ahmed (52) was shot dead at point blank range at his Al-Kareem Guest House in Mominpura area on October 26.

While main accused Mohammad Pervez, a real estate agent with whom he had had a dispute, was arrested soon, police also nabbed Firoze Khan alias Haji Mohammad Jabir who had allegedly supplied a pistol to Pervez.

Imran Alam, a resident of Chhindwara in Madhya Pradesh, who was allegedly a prominent supplier of firearms, was arrested on Monday, said a police official.

Mohsin Shafi Khan and Irshad Khan, two criminals among others to whom he had allegedly supplied arms, were also nabbed.

A total of nine guns, including a country-made pistol, and 84 live rounds were seized during the raids on their residences, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone III) Gorakh Bhamre. PTI COR KRK