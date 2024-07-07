Murder-suicide?: Missing woman found dead in hotel room, her male friend on railway tracks

Raipur, Jul 7 (PTI) A 26-year-old woman was allegedly killed by a 30-year-old man, believed to be her lover before he committed suicide on a railway track in Raipur, police said on Sunday, citing preliminary investigation.

The body of Vani Goyal was found inside a hotel room, while Vishal Garg (30) was lying dead on the railway track near Urkura railway station earlier in the day.

Family members of Goyal, a resident of Saraswati police station area, had lodged a missing complaint on Saturday, following which police launched a search, an official said.

"Goyal's mobile location was tracked in Nagpur in neighbouring Maharashtra, following which a police team rushed there. Police personnel found her mobile phone but could not locate her," he said.

Meanwhile, Garg's body was found on a railway track near Urkura railway station under Khamtarai police station limits, he said.

Garg was a resident of Ambikapur city in Surguja district.

Subsequently, police received inputs that Goyal was lying dead on the floor of a room at Hotel Babylon Inn in the Jail Road area of Raipur, the official said.

The preliminary investigation suggests that the woman was thrashed and strangled to death, he said, adding that the exact cause of death will be identified in the postmortem report.

Documents and CCTV footage show that the duo checked in inside the hotel at around 1:30 pm on Saturday.

"Preliminary investigation suggests that Garg allegedly murdered the woman before committing suicide. However, investigation into the case is underway," he added. PTI TKP NSK