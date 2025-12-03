Murder suspect arrested following encounter with UP police

Ballia (UP), Dec 3 (PTI) A man accused of killing a 10-year-old boy in Ballia district has been arrested following an encounter with police, officials said on Wednesday.

The encounter took place late Tuesday night in which the accused sustained a bullet injury in his left leg.

According to police, Shivam Verma alias Yashwant (10), son of Ramji Verma of Aamdari village, went missing while playing outside his house on November 30.

The boy’s body was found stuffed in a sack behind a house in the same village.

Additional Superintendent of Police Kripa Shankar said during a checking drive near Aamdari village on Tuesday night, police signalled a man to stop.

However, he opened fire at the team which retaliated.

He was identified as Prateek Verma of Aamdari village. During interrogation, he allegedly confessed that he killed Shivam as he was angry with the boy’s uncle, Shatrudhan Verma, for taunting him, He lured the child to a field and drowned him in a pit before hiding the body in a sack.

Police recovered a country-made pistol and cartridges from his possession.