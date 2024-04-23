Murder suspect held after gunfight with cops near Noida

Noida, Apr 23 (PTI) A 23-year-old man wanted in a murder case was arrested near Noida after a gunfight with the police during which he suffered injuries, officials said on Tuesday.

The accused carried a reward of Rs 25,000 on his arrest. He and his associates had allegedly shot dead a liquor salesman in Greater Noida's New Haibatpur village on March 31 after he denied them alcohol around midnight, according to police.

The accused, identified as Nazim, a native of Meerut, was held after a gunfight Monday late night near Ek Murti Chowk in the Bisrakh police station area, they said.

The police said they had set up a checkpoint and gestured the accused, who was on a motorcycle, to stop for enquiry but he sped away while opening fire on the police team, leading to a chase and gunfight.

"An illegal firearm along with some ammunition has been seized from Nazim. His motorcycle has been impounded. The accused suffered a bullet injury in his leg and was taken to a hospital for treatment," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Noida) Suniti said.

"The accused's name had come to light in connection with the murder of a liquor salesman in Haibatpur village on March 31 for which an FIR was lodged at the Bisrakh police station," the officer said.

Two other accused in the liquor salesman's murder case have already been arrested, the police said.

Further legal proceedings are underway, they added. PTI KIS RPA