Murder suspect held in Punjab's Batala

Chandigarh, Nov 17 (PTI) A murder suspect was arrested following an exchange of fire in Punjab's Batala, a police official said on Monday.

Manik was wanted in the murder case of Deep Cheema, who was allegedly killed by five assailants on November 2 near Khokhar palace in Batala in Gurdaspur district, the police official said.

Police have already arrested two assailants -- Harinder and Savinder -- in the Cheema murder case.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (Border Range) Sandeep Goel said they had information that Manik was coming from Khulian village area on a motorbike on Sunday.

When he was asked to stop, Manik opened fire at a police team. In retaliatory action, Manik sustained gunshot injuries, Goel said.

Manik has been shifted to a hospital, he added.

Goel said the rest of the two accused in the Cheema murder case have also been identified, adding that they would soon be arrested.