Murder suspect nabbed after shootout in northwest Delhi

New Delhi, Nov 14 (PTI) A 22-year-old suspect in a murder case was arrested after a brief exchange of fire with a team of special cell of Delhi Police near Rohini, a police official said on Thursday.

Nihal, who is suspected to be member of the Tillu gang, sustained bullet injuries in the exchange of fire, a senior official said.

A firearm and a two wheeler on which the suspect was travelling was recovered from the spot.

Nihal was allegedly involved in the murder of one Amit Lakra, who had recently got bail in a case of robbery.

Lakra was allegedly shot six times at a crowded market in Mundka on November 9.

According to another official, initial investigations suggested that Lakra was a member of the Gogi gang and was targeted by members of its rival, Tillu gang.PTI ALK DV DV