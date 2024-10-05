Murder suspect shot at and nabbed by police in TN

Dindigul (Tamil Nadu), Oct 5 (PTI) A murder suspect, who assaulted police and attempted to escape, was shot at and nabbed by the police here, a senior official said on Saturday.

The suspect identified as Richard Sachin, 25, of Muthalagupatti, was among four persons arrested on October 3 by the police in connection with a murder.

"He attacked police and tried to escape when he was taken to a spot at Malapatti on October 4 to recover the weapons allegedly used to commission the crime. But the police shot at and nabbed him," the official said.

Sachin was admitted to the government medical college hospital in Dindigul where also the injured policeman was admitted. PTI JSP ROH