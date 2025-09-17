Murder trial: Court rejects ex-MP’s request to audio-record proceedings, says no rules in place

Mumbai, Sep 17 (PTI) A special court here has denied former MP Padamsinh Patil, being tried in a double-murder case, permission to audio-record his arguments, holding that no such rules have been framed for trial courts until now.

The special judge for MPs/MLAs case, Satyanarayan Navande, said on Tuesday that neither the Criminal Manual nor the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) “provide for private recording of judicial proceedings”, be it audio or video.

Patil is among several others facing trial in the double murders of Maharashtra Congress leader Pawanraje Nimbalkar and his driver.

On June 3, 2006, Nimbalkar and his driver were shot in his car at Kalamboli in Navi Mumbai.

The trial in the case is at the stage of recording the final arguments.

Patil had sought permission to audio-record oral arguments for compilation and preparation of written arguments.

After hearing both Patil and the prosecution, which is the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the court said that the live-streaming of proceedings in trial courts is under consideration.

“Till this date, neither the facility for audio-video recording has been made available nor rules are framed in this regard by the high court or by the state government,” the court said.

The special judge held that in the absence of such a facility and the appropriate rules, audio-video recording of the proceedings cannot be permitted to any private person, including advocates.

The court also pointed out on Tuesday that “some audio recording was done without the knowledge and permission of the presiding officer” on the previous date of hearing.

Calling it “unethical and illegal”, the court urged advocates to desist from such practices.

It made clear that any recordings that might have been done in connection with the present case must not be used for any purpose.

The special judge cautioned that if “such recordings are being used for any purpose by any party, suitable action will be initiated by the Court”.

Patil, also a seven-term MLA from Osmanabad, is the step-brother of Sunetra Pawar, the wife of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. PTI AVI NR