Murder victim whose body parts were found on two trains identified

Indore, June 19 (PTI) A murder victim whose body parts were found on two trains has been identified as a 35-year-old married woman who had gone missing from Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam district a fortnight ago, police said on Wednesday.

The body was found on a passenger train at Indore on June 9, while the severed hands and legs were found on another train at Rishikesh in Uttarakhand, 1,100 km away, on June 10, said a senior official of the Government Railway Police (GRP) here.

"The victim of the brutal murder has been identified as Meera (35), resident of Bilpank police station limits in Ratlam district," said Santosh Kori, Superintendent of Police, GRP Indore.

The woman, who has two daughters, left home on June 6 after a quarrel with the husband, and the family lodged a missing person complaint at Bilpank police station six days later, the SP said.

The GRP has already announced a reward of Rs 10,000 for information regarding the culprits and investigation was underway, he added.

Police found "Meera Ben" and "Gopal Bhai" in Devanagari script tattooed on the woman's hand which provided a clue to her identity, the SP said.

"Gopal is her brother's name. Getting a brother's name tattooed on a girl's hand along with her own name is a custom in a community in Ratlam region," he said.

GRP station in-charge Sanjay Shukla collected information about all women with the name `Meera' who went missing in the state this year. He found 39 such women.

"The body was identified based on her brother's name as well as her features and the jewelry she was wearing. But we are also conducting DNA tests to confirm the identity," he said. PTI HWP ADU KRK