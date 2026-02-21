Murdered Beed sarpanch's brother claims absconding accused visited native village

Beed, Feb 21 (PTI) The brother of murdered Beed sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh on Saturday claimed absconding accused Krishna Andhale had visited his native village here three times in the past six months.

Massajog sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh was tortured and murdered on December 9, 2024 for opposing an extortion bid on an energy firm helming a wind power project in the area.

The probe into the case, which hit national headlines, led to the arrest of main accused Walmik Karad, a close aide of former minister and NCP leader Dhananjay Munde, and others, but Andhale continues to be on the run. Andhale hails from Maindwadi village in Dharur tehsil here.

The deceased sarpanch's brother Dhananjay Deshmukh said Andhale has visited his native village three times in the past six months, adding that he has passed on this information to the local police and the CID.

"Andhale's presence in the area poses a grave threat to my family," he said.

Meanwhile, the hearing in the sarpanch murder case took place in a court here on Saturday with the prosecution being led by assistant public prosecutor Balasaheb Kolhe in the absence of special public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam.

In the next hearing scheduled for March 6, attachment of properties of accused will be sought, Deshmukh told reporters outside court. PTI COR BNM