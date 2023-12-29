Murdered Delhi cab driver's family demands financial aid, action against accused

New Delhi, Dec 29 (PTI) Family members of a 34-year-old cab driver allegedly murdered in a road-rage incident on December 28 have demanded financial aid and stringent action against the perpetrators.

Manoj Kumar was allegedly stabbed to death by three juveniles on Thursday after he blocked the path of their two-wheeler in south Delhi's Mehrauli. The accused have been identified and one of them was apprehended.

The victim's uncle Raj Kumar on Friday told PTI, "We got to know that all three accused are juveniles. My question is if they are juveniles, what they were doing with a knife?" Manoj Kumar was the family's sole earning member, he said.

"He got married two years ago and last year got this job to drive for a Gurugram-based BPO," Raj Kumar said.

The police said Manoj Kumar picked up five BPO employees from Malviya Nagar and one from Mehrauli on Thursday.

The cab was stuck in a traffic jam at Mehrauli when, around 8.40 pm, three boys on a two-wheeler came from behind and started honking at Kumar, asking for space to move ahead, the police said.

"The cab driver was unable to make way for them as there was no space and a verbal spat ensued between the two sides. One of the two-wheeler riders stabbed Manoj Kumar in the chest before fleeing with his accomplices," the police said.

Manoj Kumar's uncle told PTI that they got a call about the stabbing from one of his passengers around 11 pm on Thursday.

"His father got a call around 11 pm and he immediately informed me. I thought someone was making a prank call. While Manoj Kumar's office confirmed the death, we got a call from the police only on Friday morning," Raj Kumar said.

Manoj Kumar's father said he had been taking responsibility of the family for the past four years.

"My son never got into a fight with anyone. I demand strict action against the accused and financial help for his wife," he added. PTI BM SZM