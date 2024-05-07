Murderer on the run for 12 years nabbed by Delhi Police in Aligarh

New Delhi, May 7 (PTI) A murder accused, who was evading law since 2012 after changing his identity, was arrested from Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh, officials said on Tuesday.

"We got information that the accused Mukesh Kumar (37) was hiding in the Aligarh area. A team was formed and he was apprehended on Monday. He was working in a 'dhaba' using a different name," a senior police officer said.

Kumar along with his associates -- Vedprakash and a juvenile -- had strangled a man, Netrapal, to death with a rope in the national capital's Timarpur area in January 2012, the officer said.

Following the crime, the accused absconded but Vedprakash and the juvenile were later apprehended while efforts were on to locate Kumar, the police officer said. PTI BM BM BHJ BHJ