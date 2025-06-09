Murli Dhar Sharma named new CP of Barrackpore

Kolkata, Jun 9 (PTI) The West Bengal government on Monday appointed senior IPS officer Murli Dhar Sharma as the new Commissioner of Police (CP) for Barrackpore Police Commissionerate, replacing Ajay Kumar Thakur, an official said.

According to an official order issued by the state secretariat, Sharma will assume the role of CP in the rank of Inspector General (IG).

Thakur, who had been appointed just four months ago in February replacing Alok Rajoria, has now been transferred and posted as Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of the state Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

In a separate move, the state government gave Smaraki Mahapatra, Secretary of the Food Processing Industries and Horticulture Department, additional charge as the Director of Environmental Studies and Wetland Management.

Meanwhile, P. Mohangandhi has been appointed as the new Chairman and Managing Director of the West Bengal Mineral Development and Trading Corporation.

He has also been named Secretary in the Industries, Commerce and Enterprises Department.

Mohangandhi previously served as the Managing Director of the same mineral development corporation.

In another reshuffle, Vaibhav Chaudhary, Additional District Magistrate of Purba Medinipur, was given additional responsibility as CEO of the Project Management Unit under the Jagannath Dham Trust in Digha, according to the official communication. PTI SCH MNB