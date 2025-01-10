Murmu confers Pravasi Bharatiya Samman awards to Trinidad & Tobago President, 26 others

Bhubaneswar, Jan 10 (PTI) Trinidad & Tobago President Christine Carla Kangaloo and 26 others were conferred the prestigious Pravasi Bharatiya Samman award by President Droupadi Murmu on the last day of the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) convention here.

Murmu congratulated all the awardees and appreciated them for working for the society in different fields.

She said that their success stories are not just a matter of pride for India, but they also inspire millions across the world to strive for excellence.

Murmu said Kangaloo's outstanding contributions in leading her nation, with a special focus on women and the Indian diaspora, have set a high benchmark on the world stage.

The Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Award is the highest honour conferred on overseas Indians. The awardees represent the excellence achieved by the Indian diaspora in various fields.

The Trinidad & Tobago President got the award in the public affairs category.

Other awardees included Ajay Rane (Australia, community service), Marialena Joan Fernandes (Austria, education), Swami Sanyuktanand (Fiji, community service), Saraswati Vidya Niketan (Guyana, community service), Lekh Raj Juneja (Japan, science and technology), Prem Kumar (Kyrgyz Republic, medical science) and Soukthavy Chowdhury (Laos, business).

A committee, with Vice-President of India as the chairman and External Affairs Minister as the vice-chairman, selected the awardees. PTI AAM NN NN