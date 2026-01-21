Murmu extends statehood greetings to Meghalaya, Tripura, Manipur

New Delhi, Jan 21 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday greeted the people of Meghalaya, Tripura and Manipur on their statehood day, saying their enterprising and talented people have made remarkable contributions to the nation's progress.

Following the enactment of the North-Eastern Areas (Reorganisation) Act, Meghalaya, Tripura and Manipur became full-fledged states in 1972.

"Warm greetings to the people of Meghalaya, Tripura and Manipur on their Statehood Day. These states are blessed with rich cultural legacy, vibrant traditions and extraordinary natural beauty," Murmu said in a post on X.

Their enterprising and talented people have made remarkable contributions to the nation's progress, she said.

"I wish their residents a future filled with peace and prosperity," the president said.

Strife-torn Manipur has been under President's Rule since February last year. At least 260 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in the ethnic violence between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and hills-based Kuki-Zo groups in Manipur since May 2023.