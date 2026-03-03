New Delhi (PTI): President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday greeted citizens on the eve of Holi and said the festival strengthens the spirit of social cohesion.

Holi is a festival of joy and celebration that conveys the message of social harmony, she said in a message.

"The festival spreads love and hope in the society and strengthens the spirit of social cohesion. Holi is also a symbol of unity in diversity," Murmu said.

May the colours of Holi bring happiness into everyone's life, and together we contribute to building a developed nation, the president said.

Murmu extended heartfelt greetings and best wishes to all Indians living in India and abroad on the occasion, according to the message.