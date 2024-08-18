Murmu greets people on Raksha Bandhan eve, hopes festival enhances respect for women

New Delhi, Aug 18 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday greeted citizens on the eve of Raksha Bandhan and hoped that the festival enhances respect for women in the society.

Raksha Bandhan is a celebration of the unique bond between brothers and sisters, which strengthens the feeling of love and mutual trust, she said.

This festival goes beyond religious and cultural boundaries to symbolise the unity in diversity of our country, Murmu said.

"This festival strengthens our determination to protect the rights of women. May this festival nurture the spirit of harmony and love, and enhance the respect for women in the society," she was quoted as having said in a message issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The festival will be celebrated on Monday. It is marked by the practice of sisters tying a 'rakhi' on the wrist of their brothers.