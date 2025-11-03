Murmu hails women's cricket team's World Cup triumph, says 'India's daughters second to none'

Dehradun, Nov 3 (PTI) President Draupadi Murmu on Monday lauded the Indian women's cricket team for their historic World Cup win, saying their victory has sent a strong message to the world that India's daughters are capable of achieving anything.

The Indian women's cricket team won its first-ever World Cup with a 52-run victory over South Africa in the summit clash in Navi Mumbai on Sunday to script a golden chapter in the country's pantheon of sporting achievements.

Addressing a special session of the Uttarakhand Assembly to mark the silver jubilee of the state's formation, Murmu said, "Today is a very happy day for the country and the world... Our daughters have sent a message to the world that they are second to none. The youth here are energetic, and women are also not far behind." She said India has a population of 1.4 billion, half of whom are women, and everyone's cooperation is necessary to achieve the goal of making India a developed country by 2047.

The president's remarks were met with unanimous support from all the Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) who thumbed the tables in agreement.

Earlier, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also congratulated the Indian women's cricket team for winning the World Cup.

"Through this House, I want to congratulate the daughters of Bharat Mata who have inspired millions by winning the women's World Cup," he said in his address. PTI DPT SMV RHL