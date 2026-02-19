Murmu holds talks with presidents of Slovakia, Serbia, Estonia; AI, digital ties in focus

New Delhi, Feb 19 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday held separate meetings with the presidents of Slovakia, Serbia, and Estonia at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here, with discussions focusing on artificial intelligence, digital cooperation and expanding bilateral ties.

According to an official statement, Murmu welcomed Slovakian President Peter Pellegrini at the Rashtrapati Bhavan and recalled her state visit to the country last year. She thanked him for the "gracious welcome and hospitality" extended to her.

Murmu appreciated Pellegrini's participation in the ongoing AI Impact Summit in the national capital and described it as "a defining moment for India and the world", anchored in the principles of "People, Planet, and Progress".

"The president said India is working on the principle of 'technology for public good' and has organised the summit along these lines, focusing on making AI accessible and beneficial for everyone," the statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

She underlined that India-Slovakia cooperation in AI and digital technologies "has much to offer to the world", noting the growing momentum in bilateral ties across trade, investment, science and technology, defence and people-to-people exchanges.

In her meeting with Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić, Murmu fondly recalled her visit to the country in June 2023 and thanked him and the Serbian government for their hospitality.

She said that from being co-founders of the Non-Aligned Movement to partners in the Global South, India and Serbia, "share a special bond".

"Given both Serbia and India's competence in Artificial Intelligence, it is an area where we can deepen our collaboration," the statement said, quoting Mumru.

Murmu asserted that there was scope to expand trade and investment in IT, manufacturing, agriculture, biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, tourism and education between the two countries.

The leaders agreed that there was "immense potential" to further deepen bilateral cooperation.

Murmu also met Estonian President Alar Karis, who is on his first visit to India. She said India-Estonia relations were anchored in shared democratic values, respect for international law and a commitment to a rules-based global order.

Noting Estonia's leadership in digital governance and AI, Murmu said its participation in the AI Impact Summit "adds great value" to the deliberations.

"In a world of increasing uncertainties, our cooperation in cybersecurity and the safe deployment of AI gains more meaning," she said, welcoming collaboration between Estonia's technological expertise and India's vibrant startup ecosystem.

Murmu said India-EU relations have entered a phase of strategic momentum and appreciated Estonia's support for the successful conclusion of the India-EU Free Trade Agreement, which she said "promises to open new avenues".

Leaders from across the globe are visiting India to take part in the ongoing India-AI Impact Summit 2026. PTI MHS NES RHL