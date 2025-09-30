Murmu honours President’s Bodyguard

New Delhi, Sep 30 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday presented the diamond jubilee Silver Trumpet and Trumpet Banner to the President’s Bodyguard (PBG) at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here in recognition of its 75 years of glorious service.

‘Viraat’ (elite horse of the President's guard), the Commandant’s Charger, which was retired in 2022, was also present at the ceremony.

The President’s Bodyguard has adopted Viraat after his retirement, which is a unique symbol of the bond between the personnel of PBG and their horses, a statement issued by the President's office said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had patted this horse at the Republic Day Parade on January 26, 2022, it said.

In her brief remarks on the ceremony, the president said, "We are all proud of the PBG" and congratulated the most senior regiment of the Indian Army for its professional excellence and adherence to the finest military traditions.

The PBG was raised as the Governor-General’s Bodyguard (later the Viceroy’s Bodyguard) in 1773. On January 27, 1950, it was renamed the President’s Bodyguard.

Rajendra Prasad, the first President of India, presented his Silver Trumpet and Trumpet Banner to the PBG on May 14, 1957.

The PBG is a regiment carrying out ceremonial duties for the President of India. Its personnel are excellent horsemen, capable tank men, and paratroopers.

It is the only regiment that is permitted two ‘Standards’, namely the President’s Standard of Body Guard and the Regimental Standard of The PBG.

The PBG, as it is known today, was raised in Banaras (Varanasi) by the then Governor-General, Warren Hastings. It had an initial strength of 50 cavalry troopers, later augmented by another 50 horsemen.

Today, the PBG is a select body of hand-picked men with special physical attributes. They are chosen after a rigorous process.