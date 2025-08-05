Murmu hosts banquet for Philippines president

New Delhi, Aug 5 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday received President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr. of the Philippines at Rashtrapati Bhavan and hosted a banquet in his honour.

Both leaders agreed that this visit, which coincides with the celebration of the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations, will help in building a strong strategic partnership between India and the Philippines, the Rashtrapati Bhavan wrote on X.

The Philippines' president is on a five-day visit to India.

Earlier in the day, he was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan, where Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were present.

This is his first visit to India since assuming the office of the President of the Republic of the Philippines. PTI ACB RHL