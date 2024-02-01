Murmu inaugurates 'Udyan Utsav 2024'; Amrit Udyan to open for public from Friday

New Delhi, Feb 1 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday inaugurated 'Udyan Utsav 2024' at the Amrit Udyan, which will be opened for the public from Friday, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

Spread over 15 acres, this time the famed garden will showcase over 85 species of flowers besides a floral clock and a selfie point among others.

"The President of India, Droupadi Murmu graced the Udyan Utsav– I, 2024 today (February 1, 2024)," a statement issued by the President's office said.

Under the Udyan Utsav-I, Amrit Udyan will remain open for the public from February 2 to March 31, 2024 (except on Mondays which are maintenance days), it said.

For the first time, a theme garden with 42,000 tulips of 18 varieties has been developed for visitors to the Amrit Udyan.

A 225-year-old Sheesham tree and a Bonsai garden (with more than 300 Bonsais many of which are decades old) are among the key attractions for the visitors.

An elevated artistic 'Amrit Udyan' garden signature has been placed in the backdrop of the theme garden to provide a beautiful selfie point as well.

A 'floral clock' -- a floral art manifesting in the form of a stationary clock, is also among the attractions, the statement said.

"Bookings can be made online at visit.rashtrapatibhavan.gov.in as well as through self-service kiosks placed outside gate no 35. Booking of slots is free," it said.

Entry and exit for all visitors will be from gate no. 35 of the President’s Estate, close to where North Avenue Road meets Rashtrapati Bhavan.

For the convenience of visitors, a shuttle bus service from Central Secretariat Metro Station to gate no 35 will be available at the interval every 30 minutes between 9.30 AM to 5 pm the statement said.

"Visitors can carry mobile phones, electronic keys, purses/handbags, water bottles, and milk bottles for infants. Provision for drinking water, toilets, and first aid/medical facilities will be made at various places along the public route," it added.

The Udyan will be open for special categories on February 22 (for differently abled and visually challenged persons), February 23 (for personnel of defence, paramilitary, and police forces), March 1 (for women, tribals, and women self-help groups), and March 5 (for children of orphanages), the statement said.

Apart from the Amrit Udyan, people can also visit Rashtrapati Bhavan and Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum six days a week (from Tuesday to Sunday).

They can also witness the change-of-guard ceremony on every Saturday except on gazetted holidays.

"More details are available at visit.rashtrapatibhavan.gov.in," it said.

During the Udyan Utsav, school students can visit the museum free of cost. PTI AKV RHL