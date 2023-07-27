Murmu lays foundation of 'Divine Light House' of PBKIVV

Bhubaneswar, Jul 27 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday laid the foundation stone for 'Divine Light House' of Prajapita Brahma Kumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya here and launched its theme of the year 'The Year of Positive Change' for conducting seminars and conferences. The president, who is on a three-day visit to her native state, attended the PBKIVV programme here at Dasabatia, near Tamando in the state capital where she had lunch with Brahma Kumaris before leaving for the national capital.

Advertisment

On the occasion, the president said that Prajapita Brahma Kumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya is not just an organisation, but also a social and spiritual campaign run by women.

Noting that both material and spiritual development are necessary for humanity, the president said that technology is the driver of change and that change is unavoidable and necessary for development.

"Change is the only unchanged process in this world," she said, adding that materialistic changes can give us happiness but one can attain mental peace by following the spiritual path.

Advertisment

While Speaking on the utility of Brahma Kumaris for making humanity more positive, the president said: "I have gone through a very sorrowful phase in my life. I do not want to scratch those old wounds, but would like to say that this organisation helped me restore faith in my life once again." She was referring to the personal tragedies in her life when her two sons died in a very short span of time due to different reasons and also the death of her husband.

Murmu said she was happy to note that Prajapita Brahma Kumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya is paving the way for spirituality through meditation and a disciplined lifestyle.

"From time to time some negative thoughts disturb our minds. We start falling prey to negative thinking due to lack of introspection", the president said, adding that negativity will automatically disappear once positivity increases in human beings.

She said that the biggest challenge before us today is to get rid of negative thoughts and move towards positivity.

In her speech, the president appreciated the Brahma Kumaris organisation’s efforts for making humanity aware and helping people move forward in a positive direction. PTI AAM AAM RG