Murmu, Modi extend greetings as Odisha celebrates state's formation day

Bhubaneswar/ New Delhi, Apr 1 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday greeted the people of Odisha, which celebrated Utkal Dibasa, its formation day.

On this day in 1938, Odisha became a separate province on the basis of language by carving out parts of the erstwhile Bihar, Bengal and Madras.

President Murmu, who hails from the state, said, "It is an occasion to celebrate the rich cultural heritage of Odisha and remarkable contribution of its people in various fields. The warm and hospitable people of Odisha have worked hard for the progress of the state while preserving its glorious traditions." "Odisha has played important role in freedom struggle and produced several makers of modern India. I pray to Mahaprabhu Jagannath for peace and prosperity of Odisha!" she added.

PM Modi said India takes pride in Odisha's history, literature and music.

"Warm wishes on Utkala Dibasa! This day is a fitting tribute to Odisha’s glorious culture. India takes pride in Odisha's history, literature and music. Odisha's people are hardworking and have excelled in diverse fields. Over the last year, the Centre and Odisha Governments are working extensively to further the state’s progress," he posted on X.

In the morning, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi garlanded the statue of the state's icon Madhusudan Das near Raj Bhavan, and attended a function there.

"A humble tribute to the great men who made immense sacrifices for the formation of a separate Odisha state and enhanced the glory of our language, literature and culture. On this day, let us further strengthen our resolve to build a healthy and developed Odisha," he said in a post on X.

He later went to Satyabhamapur in Cuttack district, the birthplace of Das, to attend a function on the occasion of the Utkala Dibasa.

The state government is also celebrating 'Odia Paksha' or fortnight till April 14 to promote the state's culture.

"Let us become Odia in mind, soul and heart. Let us make Odia language, literature, food, clothes and culture a part of our daily lives and build a proud Odisha. Let us celebrate 'Odia Paksha' with enthusiasm in our villages, cities and every home from 1st April to 14th April," the CM said in a statement.

"During this period, we will remember and respect the great personalities and great leaders whose sacrifices made the unification of the divided Odisha possible in 1936," he said.

State BJP president Manmohan Samal led party workers in celebrating the day.

The opposition BJD has organised programmes in all constituencies, with Leader of the Opposition Naveen Patnaik scheduled to attend a function at the party headquarters.

"Odisha is our mother, land and love. The separate state has been formed due to the efforts and sacrifices of many great personalities. On the occasion of Odisha Day, let us remember them and follow the path shown by them and take Odisha to the peak of development," Patnaik said.

The Congress has also organised programmes to mark the occasion.

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar also greeted the people of the state.

"With its glorious heritage, artistic excellence and spiritual grandeur, Odisha holds a special place in India’s cultural landscape. May the state achieve a new height of growth and prosperity in the years ahead," he said.

Describing Odisha as a state endowed with a glorious cultural heritage and immense natural resources, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said it has always been a jewel of the country.

"Today the state is pacing to become Bharat's growth engine by realizing its true potential. May Mahaprabhu Jagannath bless Odisha to touch new heights of prosperity," he said in a post on X.

Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati also greeted the people of the state.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said Odisha, a land of serene natural beauty and abundance, is known for its unique culture, beautiful monuments, and hardworking people.

"We hope that Odisha continues to play its role in nation building and wish nothing but happiness and prosperity for the state," he said. PTI AAM KR AKV AAM SOM