Murmu, Modi lead nation in paying tributes to Kargil bravehearts

New Delhi, Jul 26 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday led the nation in paying tributes to the armed forces personnel who fought valiantly in harsh conditions to defend India's territory and handed a crushing defeat to Pakistan in the 1999 Kargil conflict.

On July 26, 1999, the Indian Army announced the successful culmination of Operation Vijay, declaring victory after a nearly three-month-long battle on the icy heights of Kargil in Ladakh.

The day is observed as Kargil Vijay Diwas every year.

"This day symbolises the extraordinary valor, courage, and steadfast determination of our jawans. Their dedication and supreme sacrifice for the nation will forever inspire its citizens," Murmu said in a social media post.

The President is also the Supreme Commander of the armed forces.

Various events were organised across the country, including at the Kargil War Memorial in Drass, to mark the occasion.

More than 500 Indian soldiers died in the conflict that began with Pakistani soldiers intruding into Indian territory.

Modi said Kargil Vijay Diwas reminds the country of the unparalleled courage and valour of its soldiers who sacrificed their lives in defending the country's pride.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh too paid glowing tributes to the military personnel who died in the line of duty.

"On Kargil Vijay Diwas, I pay heartfelt tributes to our bravehearts who displayed extraordinary courage, grit and determination in defending our nation's honour in the toughest of terrains," Singh said.

"Their supreme sacrifice during Kargil war is a timeless reminder of the unwavering resolve of our Armed Forces. India shall remain forever indebted to their service," he said in a social media post. Singh and the top military brass paid tributes to the fallen heroes at the National War Memorial.

Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan said Kargil Vijay Diwas is not only about remembering the past but also about drawing inspiration for the future.

"Our adversaries will continue to test our resolve, but the legacy of Kargil reminds us that our jointness, preparedness and unwavering courage -- proven once again by the success of Operation Sindoor -- will always triumph over enemy's deceit and aggression," he said in a message.

Gen Chauhan said Kargil Vijay Diwas reminds every Indian of the unparalleled bravery and patriotism of the valiant soldiers who fought fearlessly to safeguard India's territorial integrity, as also the "bitter truth of Pakistan's betrayal." "Pakistan Army's ploy to extend the conflict beyond the Great Himalayan Range by sending regular troops disguised as Mujahideens remains a stark reminder of their treachery," he said.

In Drass, Chief of Army Staff Gen Upendra Dwivedi delved into the significance of the victory and touched upon how India achieved another decisive victory with Operation Sindoor.

"It was the time when India made it clear that no evil intention will be allowed inside its borders, no harm will be allowed to the unity and integrity of India," he said.

"Continuing this tradition, during Operation Sindoor too, the Indian military with the same indomitable courage and firm resolve, targeted Pakistan-backed terrorist infrastructure and thwarted other aggressive actions of Pakistan with effective pretence and achieved a decisive victory," he said. PTI MPB VN VN