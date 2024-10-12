Murmu, Modi witness Ravana burning in Delhi; Rahul hails 'triumph over evil'

New Delhi, Oct 12 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined the Dussehra festivities Saturday evening and witnessed burning of effigies of demon King Ravana at Parade Ground at Red Fort in the national capital.

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal and Delhi Chief Minister Atishi also attended the event in various parts of the city amid tight security.

The organisers of Sri Dharmik Leela Committee presented the President with a "trishul" and gave a "gada" (mace) to the prime minister in a ceremonial welcome at the programme.

They were also presented with bow and arrow as a symbol of "strength and good governance." Murmu and Modi watched the Ramleela performance that depicted the killing of Ravana by Lord Ram.

This was followed by burning of the effigies of Ravana, his son Meghnad and brother Kumbhakarn amid loud cheers by the crowd.

Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, who also attended Dussehra celebrations at Red Fort, were presented shawl and a copy of 'Ramayan'.

"Today I had the good fortune of participating in 'Ravana vadh' during the Dussehra festival at the Ramlila Maidan in Delhi," Rahul posted on WhatsApp channel in Hindi.

"Justice will triumph over injustice and goodness will always triumph over evil - this great festival is the best and most accurate manifestation of this ultimate truth," he said.

Speaking at a Dusshera event in Chirag Delhi, Kejriwal said, "We all should bring our children to watch Ramleela as this is part of our ancient culture and we all can learn from the life of Lord Ram." He said the AAP government in Delhi is following the concept of "Ram Rajya" in its functioning of the state.

In Delhi, all children are being provided free education, treatment and electricity. The elderly are being organised for pilgrimages, the former Delhi chief minister said.

Atishi, who attended Dussehra celebrations at IP Extention, said, "On this day of Vijaya Dashami, we should take the oath that we will always walk on the correct path and wage a battle against evil." Filmmaker Rohit Shetty, along with actors Ajay Devgn and Kareena Kapoor, attended Luv Kush Ramlila at Red Fort.

The three promoted their upcoming movie 'Singham Again'. The trailer of the movie was also shown to the viewers who came to see the Ramleela. PTI VIT MHS NIT BUN VN VN