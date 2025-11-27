Murmu nostalgic to address Odisha Assembly, says MLAs' behaviour should be exemplary

Bhubaneswar, Nov 27 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu Thursday said she felt nostalgic while addressing the Odisha Assembly which laid the foundation of her long political career, and called upon the members of the House to behave in a manner that will be followed by the people.

Murmu, a former member of the Odisha Legislative Assembly, turned emotional while addressing the members as the President of India.

“I feel nostalgic. It is like homecoming for me. This Odisha Assembly has taught me everything. Whatever I am today, it is because of this House, the blessings of the people and Lord Jagannath,” Murmu said.

Noting that she had addressed a number of assemblies in India and abroad, the President said, “Speaking here is different which reminds me of the past. The foundation of my career lies here only. I came from a village background and occupied a place in this House. This place has taught me how to speak, what to speak and how to behave with people in different situations.” The President, who was for the first time elected to the Odisha Assembly in 2000 from Rainrangpur constituency in Mayurbhanj district, recalled some former members. “Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan, the present Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and some others were also elected to this House in 2000 along with me.” Noting that "nation is first", she urged the newly elected MLAs to maintain a balance between the 'Kathni' (words) and 'Karni' (deeds).

“The people are watching and following you. You should behave in a proper manner both inside and outside this House. Work for the poorest of the poor and this is ‘Antorday’ (rise of the last person),” she said.

The President also mentioned that the people are everything in democracy which can prosper only if masses are happy. “Meet the aspiration and hopes of the people on you (MLAs),” she said.

Murmu also highlighted India’s achievements in various fields like economy, space science, technology, artificial intelligence and many others. “Many countries in the world have trust of India’s capability and that is exactly the indication of a ‘Viksit Bharat’,” she said.

The President also hailed the Odisha government for women's financial assistance scheme 'Subhadra Yojana', subsidy to paddy farmers, and several other initiatives.

“The Centre has taken many steps for the development of railways, national highways, and ports in Odisha. I am happy that the industrial sector in Odisha is taking a new shape with the joint efforts of the Centre and the State,” she said.

Earlier, the assembly accorded a warm welcome to Murmu, the ‘daughter of the soil’. Speaker Surama Padhy extended formal congratulations to the President while Leader of Opposition, Naveen Patnaik, described the day as a great pride for all members of the House.

Governor Dr Hari Babu Kambhampati said, "Your (President) journey continues to inspire millions of people and your presence here is historic". PTI AAM NN