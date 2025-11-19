Murmu on 3-day visit to Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh

New Delhi, Nov 19 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu will be on a three-day visit to Chhattisgarh, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh from Thursday, her office has said.

Murmu will grace the Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas celebration, organised by the Chhattisgarh government at Ambikapur on Thursday, it said.

On November 21, she will inaugurate the Bharatiya Kala Mahotsav 2025 at Rashtrapati Nilayam in Bolarum in Telangana's Secunderabad, according to a statement issued by the President's secretariat.

The second edition of the Bharatiya Kala Mahotsav will showcase the rich cultural, culinary, and artistic traditions of Gujarat, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Goa, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and Daman and Diu, it said.

"On November 22, the President will grace the special session to commemorate the centenary celebration of Sri Sathya Sai Baba at Prasanthi Nilayam, Puttaparthi," the statement said.