Murmu pays floral tributes at Nupi Lal memorial in Manipur's Imphal

Imphal, Dec 12 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Friday paid floral tributes at a memorial in Manipur’s Imphal on the ocassion of the 86th Nupi Lal Day, which commemorates two women-led movements against the British.

Murmu, who is on a two-day visit to the northeastern state, also offered prayers at the Shree Govindaji temple at Palace Compound, situated around 2 km from the memorial.

"On the ocassion of 86th Nupi Lal Day, President Murmu offered floral tributes at the Nupi Lal Memorial Complex in Imphal, paying heartfelt homage to the brave mothers of Manipur whose courage continues to inspire generations" an official said.

Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, who accompanied the President, also paid floral tributes at the memorial.

Murmu is scheduled to visit the Senapati district later in the day, and interact with members of the Maram Naga tribes, the official said.

She is also likely to inaugurate a host of projects in the district.

This is Murmu's first visit to the strife-torn state after becoming the President.

At least 260 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in clashes between the Meitei and Kuki communities of Manipur since May 2023. The state is now under President’s Rule. PTI CORR RBT