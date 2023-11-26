Murmu pays homage to 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks victims

New Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday paid homage to the security personnel who died in 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks and urged the people to renew their pledge to battle terrorism in all forms everywhere.

Advertisment

On November 26, 2008, ten Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists from Pakistan arrived by sea route and in an indiscriminate fire killed 166 people, 18 of them security personnel, and injured several others during a 60-hour siege in Mumbai.

"A grateful nation remembers with pain all the victims of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. We stand with their families and loved ones in honouring the memory of the brave souls.

"I pay homage to the valiant security personnel who laid down their lives for the motherland. Recalling their supreme sacrifice, let us renew our pledge to battle terrorism in all forms everywhere," Murmu said in a post on X. PTI AKV AKV VN VN