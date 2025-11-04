Murmu pays obeisance at Naina Devi Temple, Kainchi Dham in Uttarakhand

Nainital, Nov 4 (PTI) President Draupadi Murmu on Tuesday offered prayers at the Naina Devi Temple and Neem Karoli Baba Ashram at Kainchi Dham in Uttarakhand, officials said.

Murmu's three-day visit to Uttarakhand began on Sunday.

She began the last day of her visit by visiting the Naina Devi Temple here, where she prayed for the nation's happiness, peace, and prosperity, they said.

She was welcomed by Governor Lt. Gen. Gurmeet Singh (retd) and members of the temple committee.

The president then proceeded to Kainchi Dham. She was accompanied by the governor and Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Dhan Singh Rawat.

Tight security arrangements were in place during the president's visit to the temple and the ashram and the Nainital-Almora route was temporarily declared a "zero zone" -- restrictions on normal activities like opening shops or plying of vehicles. PTI DPT APL RHL