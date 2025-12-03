Murmu reaches Kerala for navy's combat demonstration

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 3 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu arrived here on Wednesday to attend an operational demonstration of maritime prowess and combat capabilities by the navy.

The event is being held at Shangumugham Beach here as part of the Navy Day celebration.

Murmu was received by Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, in the presence of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, and Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi.

She was accorded a guard a honour at the technical area of the airport, and was accorded a ceremonial gun salute by the flagship destroyer INS Kolkata.

The Indian naval force will mount a mega operational demonstration off the coast in the evening.

Nineteen major war vessels, including indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant, one submarine, four fast intervention boats, and 32 aircraft — fighter jets, surveillance planes and helicopters — will be part of the show, a top naval officer said here on Tuesday.

The display will provide a unique opportunity to the general public to witness various facets of the Indian Navy's multi-domain operations and enhance their maritime awareness, officials said.

The exhibition will bring alive the navy's formidable combat capabilities, technological excellence, and operational readiness, while reflecting the nation's growing maritime strength and self-reliance, they added.