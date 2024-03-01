Murmu says peace, harmony essential for human existence

Bhubaneswar, Feb 29 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday underscored the importance of peace and harmony for human existence during her address at the 53rd convocation of Utkal University, where she herself was once a student.

She urged students to cultivate qualities such as modesty, humility, love, and compassion in their interactions with others.

"All should remember that peace and harmony are essential for human existence. Compassion should not only be for humans, but also for all the living and non-living beings that share our planet," she said.

Reflecting on her own educational journey, President Murmu reminisced about being taught to love one's mother, motherland, and mother tongue during her school days. She emphasized the significance of education in one's mother tongue, which fosters a connection with one's culture and heritage.

She stressed the importance of preserving India's rich cultural heritage and urged everyone to recognise their roots to uphold the country's knowledge tradition.

President Murmu praised Utkal University for its contributions to education, not only in Odisha but also across India, highlighting its distinguished campus, environment, and teaching methods.

She paid tribute to the visionaries who have played a role in the university's journey and expressed her gratitude for being a student of such a prestigious institution.

She also acknowledged the achievements of Utkal University alumni, noting that many have brought honour to the institution through their remarkable accomplishments in various fields.

President Murmu noted with pleasure that more than two lakh students are enrolled in colleges affiliated with Utkal University, with a higher percentage of girls than boys among these students.

On this occasion distinguished individuals including principal secretary to Prime Minister, Dr. Pramod Kumar Mishra, Director General of India Meteorological Department Dr. Mrityunjay Mohapatra, and Managing Director of Hindalco Industries Ltd. Satish Pai were conferred with Honoris Causa.

In all, 166 students were awarded PhD degrees, while 95 received gold medals in recognition of their academic excellence. Additionally, 106 people were honored with prizes and scholarships, celebrating their achievements and contributions to the university community.

