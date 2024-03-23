Murmu urges people to work together to make India TB-free

New Delhi, Mar 23 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday asked people to work together to make India tuberculosis-free.

In her message on the eve of World Tuberculosis Day, Murmu said this day aims to make the masses aware about the global impact of TB, raise awareness about the challenges in controlling the disease, and support efforts to prevent it.

This day also reminds us of the importance of early detection, treatment and prevention of TB, the President said.

“I urge everyone to work together to make India TB-free and put all efforts to achieve this goal,” she said.

The World Tuberculosis Day is observed every year on March 24 with the aim of increasing public awareness about tuberculosis.

The date marks the day in 1882 when Dr Robert Koch announced that he had discovered the bacterium that causes TB, paving the way for diagnosing and curing this disease. PTI AKV RHL