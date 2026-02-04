Murmu wins hearts, launches projects at her home town Rairangpur in Odisha

Rairangpur/Puri, Feb 4 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday President Droupadi Murmu performed the 'pinda daan' ritual in Puri, and launched several development projects at Rairangpur, her hometown in Mayurbhanj district.

The 67-year-old President paid obeisance at the Jagannath temple in Puri and visited a school and a shrine in Rairangpur.

Murmu started her day at Puri by offering ‘Pinda Daan’ at the Sweta Ganga tank, seeking “Mokshya” (liberation) of her ancestors.

She bowed before the trinity — Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra and Lord Jagannath — at the 12th-century shrine and also paid ‘Dakshina” (fees) to the temple for hoisting a flag atop the temple.

On her return from the temple, Murmu, the country’s first tribal President, walked down the “Bada Danda” (grand road), without following protocol, and mingled with the people standing on both sides of the road. She offered chocolates to the children and waved to the gathering while saying “Namaste” to the elders.

Later, she flew to Rairangpur, where she inaugurated a holiday home for travellers.

“Earlier, people visiting Raingapur were unable to find a suitable place to stay. Now, this Holiday Home will solve the problem,” she said.

At a public meeting, also attended by Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and others, Murmu inaugurated Maharaja Sriram Chandra Bhanja Deo University Information Technology Campus and laid foundation stones for AYUSH Hospital cum Ayurvedic College and Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology Campus.

Besides, she laid the foundation for an Archery Centre, City Beautification and Drainage Upgradation Projects, Auditorium and Cultural Centre, Girls’ Hostel and Deaddiction Centre at Rairangpur.

She also unveiled the statue of Bhanjbir Sunaram Soren, the first tribal minister of Odisha.

“Whatever development the tribals of Odisha now get is the contribution of Sunaram Soren,” she said.

Murmu also visited a Government Girls’ High School at Mahuldiha and interacted with the students.

“Learn to sacrifice in life. You will get back many times what you lose,” Murmu told the girls and enquired what they wanted for holistic development.

She asked the Odisha government to arrange a playground for the girls after she came to know that the school lacks such a facility.

The President also visited Punyeswar Mahadev Mandir, a Lord Shiv Temple, and offered puja. She also picked up a broom and cleaned the temple floor, a religious ritual she had performed before being the President, the priest said.

In her address, Murmu said Odisha and Mayurbhanj district have benefited from the central government’s Purvodaya vision.

She expressed confidence that these development-oriented projects, institutions and schemes will benefit the region and generate new employment opportunities for the people of this region.

While getting emotional seeing the massive crowd at her public meeting, Murmu said, “Whatever I am, this is because of your blessings and good wishes. I will work for the betterment of the people till my end, whether I am in any position or not.” The President said that the Centre is making special efforts for the economic development of the tribal population by providing MSP for more than 90 minor forest products and loans through various schemes.

“The government is also working for better health and education facilities. The Pradhan Mantri-JANMAN Yojana has been implemented for the welfare of PVTGs,” she said.

Electrification has been extended to tribal-dominated areas, and 4G internet connectivity has been provided in remote areas, she said.

“The goal of upliftment of the poorest of the poor can only be achieved through the development of the tribal community. The government is continuously working to ensure that tribal communities receive benefit of all the government welfare and developmental schemes,” she said and urged all to take advantage of those schemes and make others aware.

She emphasised that the resolve of making 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047 will be fulfilled only through the collective efforts of the government and the citizens.