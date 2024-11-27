Murmurs of going solo in future polls crop up among MVA allies after its defeat in assembly polls

Mumbai, Nov 27 (PTI) In the wake of Maha Vikas Aghadi's drubbing in the Maharashtra assembly elections, cracks appeared in the alliance with Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve saying a section of workers feels the party should contest the future polls alone.

Reacting to his remark, a leader of ally Congress also said that just like Sena (UBT), the workers belonging to the grand old party also wanted to fight the elections independently in the times to come.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), which comprises Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT), Sharad Pawar's NCP (SP) and Congress, suffered a humiliating defeat as it won only 46 out of the 288 assembly seats.

The ruling Mahayuti combine of BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP registered a resounding victory by winning a whopping 230 seats.

Sena (UBT) leader Danve on Wednesday said a section of party workers feels that the party should contest the future polls independently, leading to speculations of rift within the tripartite alliance.

Danve said the views were expressed in the last three days by Sena (UBT) candidates, who contested the recent assembly polls successfully as well as unsuccessfully.

"There is a feeling among a large section of the party to contest the elections independently. It is immaterial whether Shiv Sena (UBT) gets power or not. The party was not born to seize power. It is a party that works on an ideology," Danve, who is the Leader of Opposition in the legislative council, told reporters.

State Congress president Nana Patole reacted to Danve's statement, saying everyone has the right to express one's views.

Senior Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar, who served as Leader of Opposition in the state assembly, said just like Sena (UBT) leaders, those in the Congress also wanted to fight the elections alone.

"But that cannot be the decision of the party. We are in the process of analysing the result and causes of our defeat. Even during the peak of the Modi wave, we performed better than the present outcome and it is because of this we have doubts about EVMs," he said.

"Not just political parties, even common public is raising doubts (over EVMs)...So, the judiciary should take note," he said.

Party leader Amit Deshmukh said all MVA allies are analysing what went wrong and hence it is not proper to make comments beforehand. PTI PR MR NP