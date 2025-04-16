Murshidabad ablaze, Hindus flee: Why Mamata stays mum on Waqf clashes?

New Delhi: A law meant to curb the misuse of Waqf properties has instead ignited a firestorm, revealing the entrenched extremist undercurrents in parts of India.

The Waqf Amendment Act 2025, championed by the BJP as a step toward transparency in religious property management, has triggered fierce resistance from hardline groups nationwide.

Protests have swept across Indian cities following the passage of the Waqf Amendment Act, 2025. The most alarming incidents unfolded in Murshidabad, West Bengal, where Hindu families faced attacks, shops were ransacked, and residents were forced to flee as Muslim mobs unleashed chaos after Friday prayers. Stone-throwing, arson, and overt threats against Hindus filled the streets. Over 150 arrests have been reported, but the situation remains volatile.

A chilling video from the violence-stricken area has spread widely, showing a man brazenly declaring, “Hindus are dogs. We’ll deal with them when we take power.”

Open announcements on trucks carrying #WaqfBill protestors in Kolkata:



"Kuch der ki khamoshi hai, phir shor aayega. Aaj kutto ka waqt hain, kal hamara daur aayega... Allahu Akbar".... pic.twitter.com/pltBCzoVHs — @jxh45 (@jxh45) April 10, 2025

Over a thousand families have fled their homes in Murshidabad and taken shelter in nearby districts. Last week, I covered the Mothabari riot, and now this.

This video is proof of what women and children are enduring in West Bengal due to the Waqf Bill protests—fueled by… pic.twitter.com/JdfJOUa9Sn — Dr. Archana Majumdar (@DrArchanaWB) April 13, 2025

The BJP has condemned this as proof of unchecked radicalism and is pressing for decisive action. Prominent Bengal BJP figures like Suvendu Adhikari, Sukanta Majumdar, Dilip Ghosh, and former judge and BJP MP Abhijit Gangopadhyay have criticised the TMC’s silence, accusing it of ignoring the plight of Hindus forced from their homes.

VIDEO | Kolkata: Aliah University students hold protest over Waqf (Amendment) Act.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvqRQz) pic.twitter.com/c1FI7VeQwd — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 11, 2025

While Murshidabad bore the brunt, unrest flared in cities like Mumbai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Patna, Silchar, Lucknow, and even Hosur in Tamil Nadu.

In Hyderabad, protesters urged CM Revanth Reddy to oppose the Act. In Silchar, Assam, clashes with police turned violent, involving over 400 agitators.

Though demonstrations at Delhi’s Jama Masjid stayed peaceful, the rhetoric across many protests carries a consistent threat: reforms will face street-level resistance.

BJP’s position: Fixing Congress’s legacy

The BJP insists the Waqf board is not above the law. For years, Waqf properties were mismanaged, hoarded, and denied to poorer Muslims, especially Pasmandas. The amendment promotes accountability, transparency, and dismantles the grip of elite clerics and land mafias.

Opposition’s double standards: Stoking tensions?

The Congress, TMC, and AIMIM have opposed the Act, but their failure to denounce hate speech and violence by radical groups raises questions. BJP leaders accuse them of prioritising vote banks over national unity.

Mamata as “Modern Jinnah” - BJP’s Tarun Chugh

BJP’s Tarun Chugh branded Mamata Banerjee a “modern Jinnah,” alleging she sacrifices Hindu safety for minority appeasement. He slammed her silence on the three deaths in Murshidabad. BJP’s Shehzad Poonawalla termed it “state-backed violence” against Hindus, pointing to temple vandalism, forced displacement, and targeted arson.

“Why is Mamata silent on anti-Hindu hate speech? Is this tacit support?” asked the BJP’s Bengal unit.

The larger fight: BJP holds ground

Despite the chaos, the Modi government remains resolute. The Waqf Amendment Act will not be repealed. The priority is restoring order, tackling religious corruption, and safeguarding citizens, particularly in states like Bengal, where the opposition has faltered.

As opposition parties resist the Act, the BJP has launched a ‘Waqf Reforms Awareness Campaign’ from April 20 to May 5 to inform Muslims about the law’s benefits.

The BJP’s message is clear—from Delhi to Murshidabad, it will not yield.