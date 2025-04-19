Murshidabad: Locals block road, Bengal Guv returns to address concerns

Kolkata, Apr 19 (PTI) Villagers of Betbona in West Bengal's Murshidabad district on Saturday staged a protest by putting up roadblocks after Governor CV Ananda Bose’s convoy passed through their locality without addressing their grievances.

The demonstrators continued their protest until the Governor returned to meet them.

"After visiting various disturbed areas of Murshidabad, the Governor's carcade sped past to other destinations, skipping Betbona village in Jafrabad under Shamsherganj. The crowd became agitated. When this was brought to the Governor's notice, he ordered the motorcade to return. The crowd greeted him with applause and shouted slogans welcoming him," a senior official, who was part of Bose's team in Murshidabad, told PTI.

Bose patiently listened to the villagers and assured them to look into their demands of setting up a permanent BSF camp in their locality to ensure their security.

The Governor was on a two-day trip to riot-hit Murshidabad where he met people and took note of the situation there.

He returned to the city on Saturday night.