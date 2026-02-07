Murshidabad University renamed after Maharaja Krishnanath; Bill passed in Assembly

Kolkata, Feb 7 (PTI) West Bengal Education Minister Bratya Basu on Saturday announced in the state Assembly that the Murshidabad University will henceforth be known as Murshidabad Maharaja Krishnanath University, Berhampore, restoring the historical legacy associated with the royal family.

Speaking during the debate on the bill, the minister said that Maharaja Krishnath, who lived for only 22 years, had donated his entire property to ensure that the children of Murshidabad could pursue higher education.

He added that noted educationist Dr Rezaul Karim had originally proposed that the institution be named after Maharaja Krishnanath.

"After 123 years, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has restored full honour to Maharaja Krishnanath by renaming the university," Basu said.

The bill to rename the university was subsequently passed by the Assembly.

Basu recalled that the institution traces its origins to Berhampore Krishnanath College, established in 1853.

"When the college was later renamed Murshidabad College, sections of the local population expressed disappointment and submitted representations seeking restoration of the original legacy-linked name. Acknowledging these sentiments, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee approved the renaming of the university to honour Maharaja Krishnanath, recognising the emotional attachment of the people of Murshidabad to the historic institution," he said.

Welcoming the move, Lalgola (Murshidabad) TMC MLA Mohammed Ali and Basirhat Uttar (North 24 Parganas) MLA Rafikul Islam Mondal thanked the state government for respecting public sentiment.

Opposition BJP MLA (Kanthi Dakshin in Purba Medinipur) Arup Das also expressed his gratitude to the government for the decision.

During the discussion, the BJP MLA further urged the Education Minister to ensure that Krishnanath College attains full university-level dignity and recognition, highlighting its historical and academic significance.

With the passage of the bill, the university will officially function under the name Murshidabad Maharaja Krishnanath University, Berhampore, marking what legislators across party lines described as a restoration of honour. PTI SUS RG