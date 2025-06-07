Murshidabad unrest: Father-son dragged out of house, killed in front of family, alleges charge sheet

Kolkata: Haragobindo Das and his son Chandan were dragged out of their home and killed with an axe in front of their family during the communal violence in Murshidabad, police said in its 900-page charge sheet.

Thirteen people were named in the charge sheet, which was submitted before the Jangipur court on Friday, an officer said.

Haragobindo and Chandan, of Betbona village in Zafarabad, were among three people killed in the communal violence that broke out during protests over the Waqf (Amendment) Act in the Muslim-majority district in April.

These 13 people were charged with house-trespass, house-breaking, rioting, and murder committed by a group under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, besides various sections of the Arms Act, the officer said.

The charge sheet also detailed how the accused persons managed to flee following the murder, and the efforts made to arrest them, he said.

The trial in the case is expected to start soon, he added.

The communal unrest, which lasted from April 8 to 12, caused widespread damage to properties, prompting the Calcutta High Court to order the deployment of Central Armed Police Forces. Police arrested over 300 people after more than 60 FIRs were lodged at various police stations of the district in connection with the violence.