Murshidabad violence: Cops arrest another accused in father-son duo murder

Kolkata, May 3 (PTI) The Special Task Force (STF) of West Bengal Police along with Special Investigating Team (SIT) on Saturday arrested one of the prime accused in the murder of the father-son duo during violence in Murshidabad district taking the total number of arrests in this case to eight, a senior officer said.

Nurul Islam was arrested in the early hours from Farakka, he said.

"We have arrested this person from Farakka. He has been on the run since the killings took place," the officer said.

The accused person would be produced in the court later on Saturday.

At least three people, including the father and son, died and over 274 have been arrested in connection with violence over the Waqf (Amendment) Act protests that engulfed these Muslim-majority areas from April 8-12. PTI SCH RG