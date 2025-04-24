Murshidabad violence: Five more held for rioting, total arrests now at 307

Kolkata, Apr 24 (PTI) West Bengal Police arrested five more persons for their alleged involvement in the Murshidabad riots, taking the total number of arrests to 307, a senior officer said on Thursday.

The arrested persons, nabbed from different places in the district on Wednesday, had direct links to the riots in which three people were killed and several injured, he said.

"These five persons were involved in rioting. We arrested them on Wednesday," a senior officer of the Special Investigative Team (SIT) formed to probe the incidents of violence said.

Efforts are on to bring back the younger son of arrested prime accused Ziaul Sheikh, who is currently in the custody of Odisha Police, the officer said.

Communal clashes broke out in Shamsherganj, Suti, Dhulian and Jangipur in Murshidabad district on April 11 and 12, during protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act.

The violence had resulted in three deaths. PTI SCH MNB