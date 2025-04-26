Murshidabad violence insult to Constitution, President's Rule must be imposed in WB: Shelar

Mumbai, Apr 26 (PTI) The violence in Murshidabad in West Bengal during protests against the Waqf Amendment Act is an insult to the Constitution, Maharashtra minister and Mumbai BJP president Ashish Shelar said on Saturday.

He was speaking at a sit-in protest organised by the BJP's Bengali cell outside the party's state headquarters.

"If there is opposition to the Waqf Act, which has been implemented within the framework of the Constitution and democratic values, it should be challenged in a democratic manner through courts. But instigating religious violence and killing Hindus to oppose the law is a direct insult to the Constitution," he asserted.

"The BJP stands firmly against the brutal atrocities being committed on Hindus under the Mamata government. They say terrorism has no religion, but why is it that in every terrorist attack only people of one religion are involved," he questioned.

Alleging that the Mamata Banerjee government's "politics of appeasement" had strengthened extremist forces, resulting in atrocities against Hindus, Shelar said President's Rule must be imposed in West Bengal.

Three people were killed during violence and large scale arson in Shamsherganj, Suti, Dhulian and Jangipur areas of Murshidabad district on April 11-12.

Shelar, without naming NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar, said some leaders immediately try to create caste-based division when Hindu unity is visible.

"Unfortunately, even some senior leaders from Maharashtra are involved in this," Shelar said in an apparent reference to Pawar's response to queries on terrorists singling out Hindus in the Pahalgam attack on April 22.

''I don't know what is the exact truth....women were not harmed but the men were killed," Pawar had said.

Shelar reiterated that the Narendra Modi government will take strict action against those involved in the Pahalgam attack.

The gathering observed two-minute silence in honour of those killed in the Pahalgam attack and the violence in Murshidabad. PTI ND BNM