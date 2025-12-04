Murshidabad will not accept politics of riots, says Mamata after TMC MLA's suspension

Murshidabad, Dec 4 (PTI) Hours after the TMC suspended MLA Humayun Kabir for allegedly pursuing communal politics over his plan to lay the foundation of a "Babri Masjid-style" mosque, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said the people of Murshidabad will never accept the "politics of riots".

Without naming Kabir, Banerjee told a public rally in Murshidabad that the "Trinamool Congress does not practise communal politics and is firmly against it", invoking the district’s pluralistic history to caution against attempts to disturb communal harmony.

“We cannot forget the history of Murshidabad. Siraj-ud-Daulah is revered in every home here. This district is the land of the Nawabs. It has holy places of all religions. People remember Siraj. The people of Murshidabad will not accept the politics of riots,” the chief minister said.

Her comments came shortly after the TMC suspended Kabir, whose remarks ahead of the December 6 “shilanyas” for a proposed mosque, modelled on the Babri Masjid, had sparked concerns of communal tension in the district.

The suspension, approved directly by Banerjee, was announced earlier in the day by senior minister and Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim at a hurriedly called press conference in Kolkata.

Flanked by Murshidabad leaders Akhruzzaman and Niamat Sheikh, Hakim said, “Humayun Kabir will have no relation with the party. Those who practise divisive politics over religion have no place in the Trinamool Congress." Banerjee, during her rally, stressed that Murshidabad’s legacy of coexistence of people belonging to various religions would be protected at all costs.

“Murshidabad has always upheld unity. This is the land where history teaches us that betrayal brings ruin and harmony brings strength. We will protect that harmony,” she said. PTI PNT BDC